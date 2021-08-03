Air quality alert till noon, then it’s just the heat

The haze is back and it may cause a few problems for residents in western Wisconsin. Outside of the air quality alert, the forecast is relatively quiet and consistent.

An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for the northern half of the state until noon. Those sensitive to air pollutants may feel some impacts from the wildfire smoke. We won't see that smoke fully clear in the upper levels, but near the surface, air quality will quickly improve through Wednesday.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with filtered sunshine. Temps will climb towards 85 with dew points staying close to 60, which won't feel too humid.

High pressure is keeping the weather tranquil. We will see dew points continue to slowly climb through the rest of this week as our next wave shows up Thursday.

The increase in both temps and dew points will bring us a slight chance for pop up storms every day from Thursday and beyond.

There's a slim chance we could hit 90 on a couple of our hottest days, but outside of that the forecast is quite boring.