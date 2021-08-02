You Ask, We Answer: When will school districts release their school supply lists?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - School starts in the Chippewa Valley in just over four weeks. Monday's You Ask, We Answer comes from a viewer who is wondering when will local school districts send out their yearly school supplies list?

The Eau Claire Area School District releases a school supply list for its elementary, middle and high schools each year.

The Eau Claire Area School District's homeless program coordinator, Dani Claesges, said staff is very excited to see the students come back.

The big question is, though, when will Eau Claire families receive the long awaited school supplies list?

"Very soon. We know that familes are starting to see the sales come out, and we are very excited about that. Right now [the list] is out at the [school supplies] stores. All of them are going out on the web at the same time on the schools website. We are just waiting for some staff who don't work during the summer to come in and make sure they are getting their stuff uploaded, and we will release it all," Claesges said.

To find the Eau Claire Area School District's supply list, click or tap here.

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is distributing its back-to-school newsletter this week, and all of its school supply lists are on its website.

News 18 reached out to the Altoona School District but did not receive a response.