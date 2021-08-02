What Olympian Sunisa Lee means to the Hmong community in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As gymnast Sunisa Lee swings her way to her third medal in Tokyo, our local Hmong community is talking about the Olympian's impact here in the Chippewa Valley.

"I get goosebumps just thinking about it all the time," said Amber Yang, member of the Hmong Student Association at UW-Eau Claire.

The Minnesota native is the first Hmong American Olympic gymnast, and the Hmong community is the largest minority in the city of Eau Claire.

Amber Yang, a member of the Hmong Student Association at UW-Eau Claire, said Lee is a huge inspiration.

She added that Hmong culture is still patriarchal, so it's even more significant that a young Hmong woman is giving their community a good reputation.

"A lot of Hmong families, they clip the wings of their Hmong daughters from fulfilling their own passions," Yang said. "I think that Sunisa Lee really shows how it is when Hmong families just support you."

A university official of Hmong descent said he's worked with students for over 20 years, and said it's great to see young people achieve their dreams.

"If you can imagine it, you can receive it. She exemplifies this belief so I'm very proud of her in terms of representing the community. It's like putting a name to a group people so it's a positive way of promoting what Hmong is," said Charles Vue, associate director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs at UW-Eau Claire and a co-advisor of the Hmong Student Association.

Lee has won three medals at the Olympics so far: gold, silver and bronze.