Weather may have caused Saturday power outages in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If your power went out on Saturday, July 31, Xcel Energy officials say it was likely due to the weather.

Xcel officials say 8,700 customers, including homes and businesses, were without power early Saturday evening.

Spokesperson Brian Elwood said they believe lightning hit one of their transmission systems, which then impacted three different substations.

Elwood said crews were able to get the power back on for 75 percent of their customers within 20 minutes.

He said the rest took about 30 minutes to an hour.

"It's not uncommon for weather to impact our system. In fact, weather is the number one impact to power outages throughout western Wisconsin. We take steps to protect our system but certainly are not immune from weather impacts at any time," Elwood said.

Elwood says if the power goes out in your area, safety should be your number one priority. Then, Xcel encourages you to report your outage by calling 1-800-895-1999, texting OUT to 98936 or using their app.