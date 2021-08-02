Vikings place Nate Stanley, 2 other QBs on Reserve/COVID-19 list

EAGAN, Minn. (WQOW) - The Minnesota Vikings have placed three quarterbacks, including Menomonie native Nate Stanley, on Reserve/COVID-19, the team announced Monday.

The designation means a player has either tested positive for the virus or has been in close contact with someone that tested positive.

NFL Network shared updated NFL and NFLPA updated protocols last month, which say a fully vaccinated player that tests positive may return to club facilities once two consecutive PCR tests are negative over a 24 hour period. A fully vaccinated player that experiences a close encounter with a positive individual is not subject to a quarantine period of at least five days.

Unvaccinated players are subject to testing every day and quarantine periods.

Jake Browning was the only quarterback available for Saturday's practice at TCO Stadium. Mike Zimmer voiced his displeasure with players on his team not being vaccinated in a media availability before practice.

Vikings' starter Kirk Cousins and Kellen Mond were the other two quarterbacks placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.