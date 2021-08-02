Vikings in QB shortage, with Cousins out for COVID protocols

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have started their second week of training camp with a severe shortage of quarterbacks. Kirk Cousins and two of his backups are sidelined under COVID-19 protocols. Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley have been placed on the NFL’s reserve list for COVID-19. The trio was first held out of practice on Saturday night. Only third-year player Jake Browning was remaining on the roster to run the offense. Cousins has declined to answer questions this summer about his vaccination status.