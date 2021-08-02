UK summons Iranian ambassador over oil tanker attack

LONDON (AP) — Britain has summoned Iran’s ambassador to the Foreign Office after an attack on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman. James Cleverly, the minister for the Middle East, summoned Mohsen Baharvand in response to the attack on MV Mercer Street. The attack Thursday killed a British national and Romanian. The Foreign Office says “minister Cleverly reiterated that Iran must immediately cease actions that risk international peace and security, and reinforced that vessels must be allowed to navigate freely in accordance with international law.″