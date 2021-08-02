Treasury Department’s borrowing plans assume debt-limit deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department has unveiled plans to borrow $673 billion in the current quarter while employing emergency measures to keep the government from an unprecedented default on the national debt. The department said Monday that its plans for borrowing in the July-September period assume Congress will pass either a suspension of the current debt limit or an increase in the limit. The debt limit, which now stands at $28.4 trillion, had been suspended for two years. That allowed the government to borrow as much as needed to pay bills and service the outstanding debt. But under legislation passed two years ago, the limit has gone back into effect at the level where the debt stood on Sunday.