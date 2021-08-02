Teen pleads guilty in opossum abuse case

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - A deal was reached Monday in Jackson County with one of two area teens charged with torturing a wild animal, resulting in its death.



Nicholas Kulig, from Blair, pleaded guilty Monday to felony animal mistreatment for a case stemming from a Snapchat video that showed an opossum being abused.



Under an agreement approved by the judge, the charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor, with no penalty, if he does 100 hours of community service, gets a psychological exam and any recommended treatment, and doesn't break any laws for one year.



Kulig, Cody Hagen-Anderson and three juveniles were seen on the Snapchat video, with one swinging the live animal by its tail and throwing it, and someone blowing vape smoke in its face, and pouring beer down its throat.

Several people can be seen dropping weightlifting weights on it, before one stabs it.

Kulig then admitted decapitating the opossum with an ax.



Charges against Cody Hagen-Anderson were dropped in July. No reason was listed in online court records.