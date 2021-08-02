Some Eau Claire businesses adjusting store mask requirement

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You may now be asked to wear a mask indoors at some Eau Claire businesses, following the CDC and Eau Claire Health Department's recent mask guidance saying people should wear masks in public and indoors.

At Tangled Up In Hue, employees will now be required to wear masks again while working, whether they are vaccinated or not. While the business will ask shoppers to wear a mask, they won't outright require it.

Tangled Up In Hue owners have been discussing the mask guidance with other Barstow Street shop owners since the health department's announcement and say the reaction to the recommendation has been mixed.

"I think the biggest thing business owners are facing is the frustration of having to be that voice again of telling people what they can and can't do," said Tangled Up In Hue co-owner Erin Klaus. "Just seeing the numbers shoot up is a terrifying experience for everybody, as well as when you're in business and have a private business because we've been through a rollercoaster over the last year.

Klaus said if numbers get worse they will consider enforcing a mask requirement for shoppers.

The health department has been working with the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce and the Chippewa Valley COVID-19 Economic Recovery Taskforce to inform businesses of the new guidance and help provide mask guidance signage.

