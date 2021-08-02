Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19, says he is ‘very glad’ he was vaccinated

WASHINGTON (WQOW) - Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has tested positive for COVID-19, but is still saying he is glad he received the vaccine because he believes if not his symptoms would be "far worse."

The South Carolina senator said he started having flu-like symptoms on Saturday night and went to the doctor on Monday morning and tested positive.

Graham said he feels like he has a sinus infection and describes his symptoms as "mild."

"I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now," Graham said. "My symptoms would be far worse."

Graham said he will now be quarantining for 10 days, which is the CDC's guidance for a positive case.

