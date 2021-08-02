Rice Lake hosting watch parties for Kenny Bednarek

RICE LAKE (WQOW) - Kenny Bednarek's hometown is gathering to support him as he takes the track in Tokyo.

Rice Lake Area School District announced Monday it will hold viewing parties this week as Bednarek competes in the 200m and 4x100m relay events.

Viewings will be in the Rice Lake High School auditorium in Tuesday morning, Wednesday morning and evening, and Friday morning. Doors to the auditorium open 30 minutes prior to each viewing.

More information is available on the Rice Lake Area School District Facebook page.