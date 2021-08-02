Rapid virus spread through Indonesia taxes health workers

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — As coronavirus cases skyrocket and deaths climb in Indonesia, health care workers are being depleted as the virus spares nobody. Dr. Irman Pahlepi says he felt he had no option but to immediately return to work after recently recovering from his second COVID-19 infection. Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country, had its deadliest day last Tuesday with more than 2,000 deaths, and fatalities remain high. It has counted more than 97,000 deaths, though with poor testing and many people dying at home, the real figures are thought to be considerably higher. Among the dead are more than 1,200 health care workers, including 598 doctors.