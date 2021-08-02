Probation ordered in cocaine, sexual assault cases

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One of two people charged in a major area drug bust was placed on probation Monday.



Tamara Howlett and Terrell Wilson were charged in 2019 with buying large amounts of cocaine in Minnesota, then selling it out of their Eau Claire home.



During a Dunn County traffic stop, officers found about $8,300 worth of coke, along with four guns.



Monday Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless gave Wilson five years of probation in that case, and for a separate case of raping an intoxicated woman. He was also ordered to pay court costs of more than $4,300. Howlett is scheduled to go on trial in October.