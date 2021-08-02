Pregnant women encouraged to get COVID-19 vaccine by top OB-GYN groups

(CNN)-- Two leading organizations that represent OB-GYNs are now calling for anyone who's pregnant to get vaccinated -- citing the recent increase in cases and the potential risk of severe complications if those who are expecting get infected by COVID-19.

That's the joint message from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine.

"The delta variant is not something that we can play with," said Dr. Rachel Villanueva, president of the National Medical Association.

The leading health organizations say COVID-19 vaccines are safe during pregnancy and their recommendation is based on evidence from thousands of people who have gotten the vaccine while pregnant -- saying that being protected from COVID-19 outweighs any potential risk.

"What we do know is that pregnant women, although the risk is not high, are at higher risk for severe disease in pregnancy if affected by COVID," Villanueva said. "So, they go to the hospital more. They undergo mechanical ventilation or have to be on a ventilator to breathe and, unfortunately, die at a higher rate. So, it is very important."

In a study released in June, the CDC said vaccination rates among those pregnant were increasing, but the numbers were still low compared to non-pregnant women in the same age group.

