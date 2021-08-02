Openly trans athletes compete in Olympics

TOKYO (WQOW) - The Tokyo Olympics will go down in history. For the first time in the modern Olympics, openly transgender athletes are competing.

Laurel Hubbard from New Zealand competed in the women's 87 kg weightlifting competition. Hubbard transitioned from male to female eight years ago, and became eligible for the Olympics following a 2015 International Olympic Committee (IOC) consensus that allows trans athletes to compete in women's events, but Hubbard has received backlash from competing.

Earlier this year in Wisconsin, a bill was proposed to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports, citing biological advantages.

Local LGBTQ and Eau Claire County board member Zoe Roberts said seeing trans athletes compete in the Olympics sends a message of inclusivity to people who identify as LGBTQ.

"It's really important, in terms of representation, anytime you can be seen and heard. You have a voice then. Transgender people, LGBTQ athletes - whether you are gay, trans, lesbian or bisexual - we all want to be seen, and we all want to be able to live our lives. Competing in sports is a part of that," Roberts said.

Hubbard is not the only trans athlete competing at these Olympics. A midfielder on the Canadian Women's National Soccer team, known simply as Quinn, will become the first trans athlete to win a medal after Canada plays for the gold medal Thursday.