Official in Michigan county gives up post in COVID aid flap

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — An official has resigned as chairman of a county board in Michigan in the latest fallout from his decision to give himself a $25,000 bonus with federal COVID-19 relief money and reward others in the community. Jeremy Root will remain one of seven Shiawassee County commissioners but will no longer lead the board. More than 200 people turned out for a rare Sunday meeting. Root did not attend the meeting, but his resignation letter was read to the public. Republican county commissioners in July voted to give themselves $65,000 in COVID-19 “hazard pay.” They changed course after the controversy broke.