Nicaragua party lists presidential candidate despite arrests

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A conservative coalition in Nicaragua has registered a former leader of the 1980s “Contra” rebels as a presidential candidate in the Nov. 7 elections to challenge the re-election bid of President Daniel Ortega. The Citizens for Liberty coalition registered Oscar Sobalvarro, a rancher and former commander in U.S.-backed rebellion against Oretega’s leftist government of the 1980s. As expected, the Sandinista party nominated Ortega. Many opposition parties have called for boycotting the race because Ortega has arrested most of his potential opponents. The coalition nominated Berenice Quezada, who was crowned Miss Nicaragua in 2017, for vice president. Monday was the deadline for registering candidates.