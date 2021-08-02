Israel’s Olympic gold victory raises Jewish identity debate

JERUSALEM (AP) — Artem Dolgopyat fulfilled a lifelong dream of winning a gold medal for Israel, but trading gold wedding bands in Israel seems to be an impossible dream. While he has been hailed as a national hero after winning a gold medal in artistic gymnastics in Tokyo on Sunday, his personal life has put the spotlight once again on Israel’s lack of civil marriage. Dolgopyat’s mother’s remarks renewed the public debate over the issue of civil marriage in Israel. News outlets published a raft of op-eds for and against the issue, and politicians weighed in. Israel’s foreign minister pledged to bring about reform that would allow Israelis, including Dolgopyat, to have a civil marriage.