Is it the common cold or COVID-19? Health experts weigh in

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you have a cough, sore throat, runny nose, or you're tired it could be your regular common cold or it could be COVID-19 -- and according to health officials at Prevea Health, the difference between the two is not as noticeable as one might think.

Although both are caused by respiratory viruses. Health officials said COVID-19 is caused by SARS-CoV-2 while the common cold is caused by rhinoviruses.

Both viruses spread in similar ways, and, most often, display the same symptoms.

"There isn't a tell-tale sign to say you have X, Y, or Z. The main components of all viral illnesses that we're talking about are those respiratory components, and sore throat, that fever, the runny nose, the cough, the shortness of breath, those are things that, you know, concern us about all of the different respiratory viruses," said Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea Health president and CEO.

According to health officials, there are few symptoms that are more COVID-19 related than the common cold or RSV such as loss of taste or smell, and that the coronavirus spreads a lot faster than the others.

COVID-19 symptoms appear two to 14 days after exposure, meanwhile symptoms of a common cold can appear as quickly as one to three days.

Regardless, health officials said that because the symptoms of a common cold, RSV and COVID-19 are so similar, infecting the same locations, get tested to stop the spread.

