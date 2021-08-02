Hearing begins for lawmaker who shared rape accuser’s name

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho state lawmaker accused of violating ethics rules by publicizing the name of an alleged rape victim in disparaging social media posts and then allegedly misleading lawmakers about her actions has said in an ethics hearing that she did nothing wrong. Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings also claimed on Monday that the allegations against her were politically motivated. Giddings became the subject of two ethics complaints by about two dozen lawmakers after she publicized the rape accuser’s name, photo and personal details in April. She shared links with the information to an far-right news article on social media and in a constituent newsletter.