German-Italian woman charged with spying for China

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say a German-Italian woman has been charged with espionage on suspicion of being an informant for Chinese intelligence for years. Federal prosecutors said Monday that Klara K. is the wife of another suspect, Dr. Klaus L., who was arrested on suspicion of espionage last month following an indictment filed at a Munich court in May. The indictment against Klara K., which was also filed in May, says she is accused of supporting her husband’s alleged spying activities since 2010. The couple is accused of regularly passing information to Chinese intelligence ahead of or after state visits or multinational conferences until November 2019.