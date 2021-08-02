Decision postponed for Sojourner House expansion

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A decision on a controversial expansion to downtown Eau Claire's Sojourner House shelter has been postponed.

In the proposal, Catholic Charities, which runs Sojourner House, would take out the parking lot in front of the shelter and add two stories. The proposal notes the expansion would only be to increase space and allow for more social distancing, and would not be adding onto the current bed count of 53.

The controversy began after an anonymous letter sent to area businesses included police report logs with nearly 200 cases involving people that are homeless within a half-mile of the Sojourner House. It's important to note that in the police logs, which span from March 1 to July 20 of this year, more than a third of the calls were just check-person cases.

The letter went on to express concern this expansion would increase crime in the area.

Those opposing the expansion said Sojourner House harms local business, and this would only further that impact.

"Who is bearing the additional costs of this business model? We are," said Eau Claire's Masonic Board of Trustees President, David Larson. "We feel that the businesses that derive their livelihoods from the homeless situations should be properly regulated and permitted in order to protect both the clients of such assistance as well as the members of the public and the private businesses that are negatively impacted by their business."

However, supporters of the expansion said this is the solution to the concerns posed by the opposing side.

"The missing piece for many individuals experiencing homelessness is to secure access to resources, to help them gain employment and housing," said Lauren, a volunteer with Sojourner House and student at UW-Eau Claire. "This proposal to expand Sojourner House provides that resource."

To allow for more conversation with neighborhood residents and business owners, the agenda item has been moved to the Eau Claire Plan Commission's Sep. 7 meeting.