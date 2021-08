RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - Rusk County's sheriff says fake $100 bills are making the rounds in Rusk County and is providing a photo so you know what to look out for.

The bills that have been turned into authorities have a fake serial number in the lower left-hand corner.

If you receive a counterfeit bill you can contact the Rusk County Sheriff's Office at 715-532-2200.