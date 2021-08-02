Bodies found in river between Ethiopia’s Tigray, Sudan

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Sudanese official says local authorities in Kassala province have found more than 40 bodies, apparently people fleeing the war in neighboring Ethiopia’s Tigray region, floating in the river between the countries over the past week, some with gunshot wounds or their hands bound. Two Ethiopian health workers in the Sudan border community of Hamdayet confirm seeing the bodies found in the Setit river, known in Ethiopia as the Tekeze. The river flows through some of the most troubled areas of the nine-month conflict in Tigray, where ethnic Tigrayans have accused Ethiopian and allied forces of atrocities while battling Tigray forces.