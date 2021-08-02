Average temps have begun to decrease, still plenty of summer left

Humidity remains nice and comfortable, but it will be a slow rise through the week back to summer-like levels. While temps were comfortable yesterday and last night after the sky cleared from both clouds and most of the smoke, that smoke returned today.

That prompted the DNR to issue another Air Quality Alert until noon Tuesday for areas near and north of highway 10 statewide.

Yesterday's highs were in the mid 70s and lows last night were near 40 in spots. Today was a step warmer with highs near 80, and temperatures will continue to slowly rise towards the upper 80s by the end of the week.

In an average August, Eau Claire's temperatures fall about four degrees, but the temperatures are still plenty warm as we're still in the middle of summer. An average August receives eight days with highs at or above 85° and two days at or above 90°.

This summer has been above average in terms of these extremes so far, so it's possible that trend continues. August also is the second wettest month of the year, again on average, behind only June. An average August receives a bit over 4" of rain.

While some of this climate data may make summer-lovers cringe at the thought of that ugly four-letter wintry word, have no fear because there has never been accumulating ssssssss-oh-I-almost-said-it-there... accumulating four-letter s-word has never happened in Eau Claire's recorded history not only in August, but also September.

So, there's still plenty of warm summery days left.

July was the second month in a row with above average precipitation totals, so we continue to slowly climb out of our drought and deficit.

Temps will be back in the upper 80s by the end of the week along with a return of humidity. In addition, slight chances for rain and storms return each day starting Thursday, with the best chance of all these slights currently looks to arrive Saturday evening/overnight.