A slow climb back to the heat, with limited storm chances

Mother nature doesn't have much to say about the forecast as we stroll into August. Temperatures start slightly below average and we slowly climb back towards some potential 90 degree days by the end of the first week.

Looking back at July, it was a near average month. High temperatures for the month averaged 83.8º, which is right near normal. We observed just a little more than average with precipitation, at 3.75''.

Air quality has improved throughout the weekend and it seems like our surface smoke has dissipated quite a bit since Friday. We'll see good to moderate air quality this week meaning only very sensitive groups may feel the impacts.

Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. It won't take long for the heat to return though.

The 6 to 10 day temperature outlook suggests we'll be back to the 80s and close to 90 by the weekend. The good news about this is that the humidity will stay low until the weekend. It won't be unbearable or oppressive. Dew points will stay in the upper 50s to low 60s which will keep these close to 90 temps in more of a "dry heat".

Storm chances stay away until Thursday, and even then they are in the slight category. We'll see pop up storms possible every day from Thursday into the weekend.