Quiet start to August until storm chances return midweek

We are off to a brilliant start for August. The feeling outdoors on Sunday was not too hot, and not too humid which made for a great and "cool" summer day. Highs today reached the mid 70s which was very comfortable. Humidity is low and comfortable after a cold front passed us on Saturday.

We are received winds from the north on Sunday, which is why we were a bit cooler. We will begin to warm back up on Monday.

The great thing about today is the haze is not as bad. Our neighbors in Minnesota however, are still under an Air Quality Alert. Thanks to that cold front on Saturday, we were more clear on Sunday with little haze. Haze makes a return on Monday.

The weather will continue to play nice with us for the beginning of August with a partly cloudy sky on Monday. Humidity will not be uncomfortable on Monday, but will begin to rise along with temperatures. Highs will reach 80s on Monday.

For your Tuesday, you can expect a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid 80s. Skies will shift to partly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.

Slight storm chances return on Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky. Humidity, heat, and slight storm chances will continue through the weekend.