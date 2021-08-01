One dead in Monroe County crash

OAKDALE, Wis. (WXOW) - One person is killed in a crash between a pickup truck and a semi Saturday night near Oakdale in Monroe County.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said the collision happened around 10:36 p.m. on westbound I-90.

The WSP investigation found that a Dodge Ram pickup was trying to pass a slower moving vehicle in the left lane. As the pickup moved into the right lane, it collided with the back left side of a trailer connected to a slower moving semi.

The collision caused the pickup and trailer to start on fire. The trailer ended up with heavy damage.

The driver of the pickup and one passenger were able to escape with non-life threatening injuries.

A person in the front passenger seat of the pickup was killed in the collision.

The names of those involved are not being released until family is notified.