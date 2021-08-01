Learning through seeing; Butterfly Fest returns

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - About a dozen species, but hundreds of butterflies are at the butterfly house at Beaver Creek Reserve, as Butterfly Fest returned on Sunday.

Butterfly Fest is an annual event where people of all ages can explore the butterfly house, walk an educational trail, make crafts and even hold caterpillars.

"The kids are going to have fun with their crafts, and everyone is going to learn something, and it's just a great fun way to teach people about what we do, and about butterflies as a whole," said butterfly house intern, Cassidy Michels.

Michels said she really wants people to learn more about monarchs; the orange and black-winged species that she said are on the verge of being endangered.

"People don't know a whole lot about butterflies, and they don't know that the monarch is soon to be endangered, they don't the different species, and how to raise them," Michels said. "But when they come here and they learn that and they really become passionate about it."

Michels said staff at Beaver Creek are working to help the monarch population by bringing eggs and caterpillars from the woods inside, where they let them grow and become butterflies safely before letting them back into the wild.



Visitors were able to explore the new and improved butterfly house, which re-opened just a few weeks ago.