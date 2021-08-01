Epic swims: Dressel, McKeon take place among Olympic greats

TOKYO (AP) — Caeleb Dressel capped one of the greatest performances in Olympic history with his fourth and fifth gold medals of the Tokyo Games. Dressel won the 50-meter freestyle for his third individual title. Then, he returned for the final race at the pool, leading the Americans to a win in the 4×100 medley relay. The 24-year-old becomes only the fifth swimmer to win as many five golds at one Olympics. Speaking of records, Australia’s Emma McKeon finished off her own remarkable medal haul. She won two more golds and became only the second woman in any sport to capture seven medals.