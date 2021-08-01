Eau Claire Babe Ruth 13u, 14u teams win regional titles

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- A stellar season for Eau Claire Babe Ruth baseball continued by adding two regional titles this weekend.

Eau Claire Babe Ruth's 13u team took the Ohio Valley Regional Title on Sunday with a 7-2 win over Jeffersontown, KY. The team will advance to the Babe Ruth 13u World Series in Jamestown, NY starting August 11. Players and coaches can't believe they have made it this far.

"I'm proud of the boys," said John Bugher, Eau Claire Babe Ruth 13u coach. "They've been working hard since February, some tournaments have gotten canceled here and there, but we came through. We found some places to play, and they've been playing well."

"I never dreamed of this, but we have such a great team," said Gavin Thompson, a 13u player for Eau Claire. "I think we're gonna do great things in New York."

The Eau Claire Blue 14u team can also call themselves regional champions, they knocked off Crown Point of Indiana 11-6 to win the 14u regional championship. The win earns them a trip to Ottumwa, IA for the 14u World Series that begins August 14.

Eau Claire's 15u team was not able to complete the championship trifecta as they fell to Southeastern 4-6 in their regional title game.