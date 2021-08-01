Bateaux FC tops Hayward 2-1, wins second straight WPASL Primary Cup

ASHLAND (WQOW)- Bateaux FC topped Hayward last year to win the WPASL title, and on Sunday they topped them again 2-1 to win their second straight Primary Cup.

The Wolfpack made an early statement after King Strum booted it in off a beautiful center pass from the corner to go up 1-0. Bateaux captain Tye Kruetzfeldt responded later with a goal to tie it. Late in the game, a free kick sent towards the net hit the crossbar, but Mason Sherman put in the rebound for the game-winning goal.

Bateaux FC brings home it's second consecutive Primary Cup Championship in it's third full season of competition.