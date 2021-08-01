5 women, 14 children repatriated from Syria back to Albania

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Five Albanian women and 14 children who had been related to Albanian nationals who joined Islamic extremist groups fighting in Syria and Iraq have returned to their homeland from Syria’s Al Hol camp. They were accompanied by Albania’s prime minister and interior minister. They will be taken to a shelter under police and social experts’ care. The prime minister did not say whether the women would be prosecuted. About 30 other Albanian children and women are believed to be in Syrian camps. A few hundred Albanian men joined the Islamic State and other groups fighting in Syria and Iraq in the early 2010s. Many were killed.