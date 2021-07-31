Wildfire haze is affecting our weekend air quality

After temps reached 90s the past week, we are feeling a bit more comfortable this weekend. We had a few isolated showers and storms to start off our weekend with a partly cloudy sky on Saturday. Storms will be isolated and a few can be strong or even severe. Storms will clear out Saturday night when humidity takes a dive giving us a comfortable feel for Sunday.

We will be receiving an ample amount of sunshine and comfortable temperatures on Sunday. The only bad part is the haze and our air quality. All of Wisconsin is under and air quality alert until noon on Sunday.

This means that air quality will be unhealthy for people with heart/lung disease, older adults and children (orange). Unhealthy means all should limit outdoor activities, unusually sensitive people should remain indoors (red). The alert is until noon on Sunday but heavy haze and unhealthy air quality could stick around for a couple more days.

For the start of our work week, we can expect another mostly sunny sky and temps reaching 80s on Monday when a slow warming trend begins. Mostly sunny skies flow into Tuesday with highs reaching mid 80s. Highs will climb to the high 80s on Wednesday where we will see a partly cloudy sky.

Storm chances return on Thursday with another partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 80s. Isolated slight storm chances will continue into Saturday.