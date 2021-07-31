Primary Cup clash: Bateaux FC battles Hayward on Sunday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Bateaux FC and Hayward Wolfpack FC will once again meet on the final day of the season, but this time, it's for the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League title.

The top two teams in the league will play Sunday afternoon in Ashland for the Primary Cup.

Bateaux FC won the title last summer, but Hayward won the only meeting between the squads this season, 4-3 in June.

Bateaux FC feels it entered the match too confidently, and allowed a 3-2 halftime lead to slip away.

"Our practices the last couple weeks, there's been something a little different to them," Bateaux FC President David Ripplinger said. "These trainings have been a little bit more important."

Bateaux FC has improved its roster since last season. It held tryouts for the first time to develop a deep rotation of 27 players. It also added a coaching staff.

"We've become a family," forward Mitchell Brenner said.

Sunday's match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. at Ponzio Stadium in Ashland. A livestream is expected on Hayward Wolfpack FC's Facebook page.