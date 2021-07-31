Pool finale: Dressel, McKeon highlight last day of swimming

TOKYO (AP) — American star Caeleb Dressel still has a shot at five gold medals. Australia’s Emma McKeon can make some Olympic history, too. The final day of swimming at the Tokyo Aquatics Center is teeming with storylines, led by the world’s two aquatic superpowers. Dressel is favored to win his third individual gold in the 50-meter freestyle. He’ll also go in the men’s 4×100 medley relay, an event the Americans have never lost. McKeon has two more shots at medals, as well. She could become the first female swimmer to win seven medals at a single games.