Lightning star McDonagh brings Stanley Cup to Balsam Lake

BALSAM LAKE (WQOW)- The Stanley Cup has made it's way to Western Wisconsin!

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh brought the Stanley Cup to Balsam Lake Saturday morning for a boat parade on the lake. McDonagh, a Minnesota native and former Badger, brought the cup to Polk County to celebrate with locals near his community. Each player on the Stanley Cup championship team typically gets to take the cup to a location of their choice after winning the title.

Photos of the parade can be seen above.