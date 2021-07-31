Egypt officials say militants attack kills 5 troops in Sinai

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian officials say Islamic Sate group militants have ambushed a checkpoint in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, killing at least five troops from the security forces. They say that at least six other troops were wounded in the attack in the town of Sheikh Zuweid, and were taken to a military hospital in the Mediterranean city of el-Arish. Security personnel killed three militants in the firefight, and the area was reinforced.