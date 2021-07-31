Eau Claire Cavaliers celebrate 50th anniversary

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Eau Claire Cavaliers have been a staple in our community for decades, and on Saturday they celebrated a milestone achievement.

Current players. alumni, family and fans gathered at Carson Park to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Cavaliers baseball. Several players from the original 1971 team threw out ceremonial first pitches, and stayed on hand to watch the current players compete.

One team employee has been there from the start, and says she's thrilled to fulfill her husband, first team manager Glenn St. Arnault's wish of being there 50 years later.

"My husband was the first manager, so I've been involved for 50 years," said Judy St. Arnault, treasurer for the Cavaliers. "I'm feeling very grateful, very happy because my husband was hoping that he could be here. It was his dream that he could be here for 50 years, so I know this would have meant the world to him."

Another team board member was a player on the original team, and was excited to reconnect with teammates he played with long ago.

"It's quite a milestone to be involved in the program," said Randy Millis, former player and current Vice President of the Cavaliers. "It's just incredible to work with all these people that volunteer their time for a great great cause. Coming back and seeing some of these players that I played with is a great honor and a privilege to see them, and think that they still have interest in coming back to see us in Eau Claire."

As part of the celebration, the Cavaliers also held an Eau Claire Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony for longtime assistant coach Don Zaspel, and held a team awards banquet following the Cavaliers game on Saturday night.