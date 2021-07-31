Colts sign quarterback Brett Hundley after Wentz’s injury

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley, one day after the team said Carson Wentz would be out indefinitely with an injured foot. Hundley has played for Green Bay, Arizona and Seattle. He has played in 18 games and started nine in his six-year career. He brings a stabilizing presence to a team that started training camp with four quarterbacks. Wentz, however, was the only one to have thrown an NFL pass. Indy also signed defensive tackle Joey Ivie.