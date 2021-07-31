Albania repatriates 5 women, 14 children from Syria

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s prime minister says the country is repatriating from the Al Hol camp in Syria five Albanian women and 14 children related to Albanians who joined Islamist extremist groups fighting in Syria and Iraq. Prime Minister Edi Rama and Interior Minister Bledi Cuci on Saturday were in Beirut to repatriate 19 Albanian women and children. A few hundred Albanian men joined the Islamic State and other groups fighting in Syria and Iraq in the early 2010s. Many were killed, and their wives and children are stuck in Syrian camps. Relatives say there are still about 30 more Albanian children and women stuck in the Syrian camps but Rama says that number may not be correct.