‘Worth the time and effort’ Lake Hallie women cleans graves of strangers

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - In 2010, Cassaundra Greene lost her first child. She visits his grave often, and during these visits, she began to look at all the other graves scattered across the cemetery.

"I realized there were so many overgrown headstones that were no longer legible.," Greene said,

So, when she brought supplies to clean her child's headstone, she started cleaning others in the cemetery.

It didn't take long for word to get out, and people began asking if she could stop by their loved one's headstone and make it look new.

"So, I started taking little road trips with my daughter," Greene said.

Her daughter Audrieanna likes to help clean as well.

"Even if they've passed away, they don't deserve to be forgotten," Audrieanna said.

And Greene doesn't charge for her time, the miles driven, or the product, because she said she knows not everyone has the means to do this themselves.

"It's more important for us to make sure that nobody gets overgrown and forgotten than it is to get a couple dollars here and there," Green said. "Not a single person that's headstone is cleaned is ever going to give me anything, they're deceased, but it's still worth the time and effort to treat them with a little respect, because that can make the world of difference to somebody else."



On Friday, Greene and her daughter were at Forrest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls, but they travel all over the Chippewa Valley.



She uses D/2 Biological Solution and Klean Logik Headstone Cleaner.



