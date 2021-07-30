Wisconsin Republican expands 2020 election investigation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The highest ranking Republican in the Wisconsin Assembly says he is expanding a probe into the 2020 presidential election, saying it will take more investigators and time than originally planned.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos signed contracts in June with two retired police detectives and a former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice to handle the investigation.

But amid growing calls from former President Donald Trump and other Wisconsin Republicans for a broader audit, Vos on Friday said he was expanding the probe.

Vos says he hopes to have it completed this fall, around the same time as an independent review by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau.