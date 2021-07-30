Wildfire haze sticks around this weekend with a few storm chances

Poor air quality and wildfire haze sets up a little speed bump in the middle of our otherwise beautiful, pleasant weekend.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a hazy sky. Temperatures will climb towards 80. Scattered showers will stay southwest of the valley as high pressure works its way into the area through tomorrow morning.

Wildfire smoke is reducing our air quality and will continue to do so through Saturday afternoon. Air particulates will keep us in the "unhealthy for some" to "moderate" alert range. This means sensitive groups may feel some impacts from that smoke.

There is an air quality alert across Minnesota and Iowa, and we may see that get extended into Wisconsin through the weekend.

The only other hiccup is Saturday, when a cold front tries to kick up a few isolated severe storms. Dew points will climb into the low to mid 60s which will leave us with a decent amount of instability. There is a level 1, marginal risk, for isolated severe storms across central Wisconsin Saturday.

The main threats include large hail, strong straight line winds, along with frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. The majority of these stronger storms will stay more so in central and eastern Wisconsin and they will fire up in the mid to late afternoon.

August starts on a cooler note where temperatures will struggle to make it to 80. We will see the heat and humidity return next week.