UW Health creates new home-based primary care service

MADISON (WQOW) - Hospitals and clinics were flooded by COVID-19 patients last year, limiting routine medical access to the over two million homebound adults across the country, according to UW Health.

UW Health decided to increase its efforts to reach patients during the pandemic by creating a new home-based primary care service that gives homebound patients access to the same level of care they would have in a clinical setting.

A team made up of a doctor, nurse practitioner, nurse, social worker and other personnel make home-based and telehealth visits to patients to offer the same tests, exams and treatments provided in a clinical setting.

So far, patients seem to like the at-home care.

"A lot of great feedback from patients and families. I think we hear very often that they wouldn't be able to come to the clinic otherwise. Technology is mobile, so we can get x-rays in the home, labs, EKGs, and ultrasounds where patients and families can benefit the most," said Melissa Dattalo, medical director of Home-Centered Care at UW Health.

Duttalo said home-based care is a win-win situation for the patients, who enjoy the high quality of care provided, and the health system to have a lower cost.