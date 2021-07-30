UN office in west Afghanistan comes under fire; guard killed

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The United Nations says its office in western Afghanistan has come under fire and one of its guards was killed as the Taliban and Afghan forces waged fierce battles in the area. The clashes on Friday were taking place in the district of Guzara in Afghanistan’s western Herat province, about 10 kilometers, or 6 miles, from the Herat provincial capital. It wasn’t immediately clear which side was responsible for the fire that hit the U.N. office. Fighting has intensified across Afghanistan as the last U.S. and NATO troops complete their pullout. The Taliban have overrun dozens of districts and seized several strategic border crossings.