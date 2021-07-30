St. Louis County reaches settlement in 1996 murder case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County will pay $6.6 million to a man who was released from prison last year after his murder sentence was vacated because of prosecutorial misconduct. St. Louis County officials on Friday began the process of issuing the money to Lawrence Callanan. The Missouri Supreme Court ordered Callanan released from prison last year because of misconduct by the prosecutor during Callanan’s trial. He was convicted of killing John Schuh in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison. The state Supreme Court vacated Callanan’s sentence, ruling the prosecutor concealed evidence that would have been favorable to the defense.