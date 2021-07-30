South Dakota’s Noem doesn’t plan to ratchet up vaccine push

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she has no plans to ratchet up her messaging to urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Other Republican leaders across the country are trying to persuade vaccine skeptics to roll up their sleeves and take the shots as a new, more contagious variant sends caseloads soaring in some parts of the country. The Republican governor says she believes her messaging has reached “a saturation level where people start to tune you out.” But it has been months since the governor used her position to encourage the vaccine. Infections in the state are on the rise again.