South Carolina lawmaker to challenge US Rep. Tom Rice

A South Carolina state lawmaker is mounting a primary challenge to U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, saying the five-term Republican broke his constituents’ trust by voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump earlier this year. State Rep. Russell Fry told The Associated Press on Thursday he thinks he can restore trust he says was broken when Rice backed impeachment after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Rice was among 10 GOP representatives who joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump for his role in the violence at the U.S. Capitol. Trump was not convicted during a subsequent Senate trial. Rice has represented the 7th District since its creation in 2012, and the area has gone heavily for Trump. He told AP earlier this year he knew the vote could cost him his seat.